Found a good deal? Check for these e-commerce scam signs before you checkout

Ms Eileen Ong, 33, loves surfing for bargains online.
So when she came across a Facebook advertisement last month offering cheap seafood – at a 20 per cent discount – it was a deal too good to resist.
But instead of placing an immediate order, the education consultant applied a healthy dose of scepticism.
“I did a quick Google search on the company, and found good customer reviews and no complaints. Scrolling through their social media, I saw that their Facebook posts dated back to 2017. This means the Facebook page is not recently created – a common red flag for suspicious accounts and scams,” Ms Ong says.
Satisfied with her investigation, she reached out to the business via Facebook messenger to place her order.
Even then, Ms Ong took additional steps to safeguard herself. She imposed a transaction limit on her PayNow account through her mobile banking app. And she placed just a few items in her first order to “test the waters”.
Why so careful? “Having read so many scam stories in the news over the past few months, I’ve become much more prudent. While online shopping is really convenient, it doesn’t feel as safe as it used to be.”
Though Ms Ong received her order of frozen unagi (eel) and squid a few days after payment, she is not letting her guard down. “It’s better to be safe than sorry.”
Don't rush or be rash
Singapore Police Force (SPF) figures reveal that 4,516 residents fell prey to e-commerce scams in the first half of 2023 – the second-highest number of reported cases among all scam types.
Typically, these scams involve the sales of goods and services without a meet-up. The victims would encounter enticing deals online, and fail to receive goods or services after paying.
At times, victims may be asked to download apps to make payment for products, reserve a service, or facilitate a refund. Scammers will then claim they are unable to fulfil the order after an initial deposit is made. These apps contain malware and allow scammers to take control of victims’ devices, accessing their personal information and banking details.
“Scammers often dangle attractive offers and limited-time promotions, or claim low stock to create urgency. This pushes victims to make decisions without properly verifying whether the online account or social media page is legitimate,” says Mr Jeffery Chin, deputy director of the Scam Public Education Office Operations Department, SPF.
He also highlights the role of cognitive biases in making individuals susceptible to scams. For example, young adults who are digital natives tend to be more comfortable and confident navigating the social media space and making purchases online.
“This puts them at risk, as they may end up neglecting crucial details such as checking the credibility of the seller and authenticity of products or services,” Mr Chin explains.
SPF figures show that 50.8 per cent of all scam victims in the first half of 2023 are young adults aged 20 to 39 years old. Almost one in four victims (23.9 per cent) from this age group fell prey to e-commerce scams.
The public should be wary of purported time-sensitive deals and huge discounts, says Mr Chin. “If the promotion price is too good to be true, it probably is.”
You can also protect yourself by not making advance payments or direct bank transfers to the seller. “Avoid paying through links or third-party apps and use the on-platform payment facility provided by established e-commerce platforms. Buyers can also check the E-commerce Marketplace Transaction Safety Rating (TSR) at go.gov.sg/mhatsr to find out about the safety features that various e-commerce platforms have implemented to protect their online transactions.”
This is part of a series titled "Act against scams", in partnership with the Singapore Police Force.