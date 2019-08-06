Three sent to hospital after fire caused by PMD breaks out in Choa Chu Kang flat

SINGAPORE - Three people were sent to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire involving a personal mobility device (PMD) broke out in Chua Chu Kang.

The fire, which broke out in the living room of a third floor unit in Block 688A at Choa Chu Kang Drive, was extinguished by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) using a compressed air foam backpack at around 11.35am on Tuesday (Aug 6).

Seven occupants were evacuated from the unit prior to SCDF's arrival.

One adult was sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and one adult and a child were sent to National University Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the PMD was charging at the time of the fire, SCDF said.

From January to June this year, 54 fire-related incidents involving PMDs and power-assisted bicycles (PAB) have been reported, said SCDF.

The latest incident comes just as the Land Transport Authority announced that the deadline for PMDs to comply with UL2272 standards would be brought forward to July 1 next year. This certification looks at the fire and electrical safety of PMDs.

This was one of the 10 new measures announced by Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min in a ministerial statement on Monday.

On July 22, a PMD left to charge in an Ang Mo Kio flat exploded, causing a fire which destroyed the flat and damaged two neighbouring units.

On July 18, a fire caused by two e-scooters razed a flat in Bukit Batok. Home owner Goh Keng Soon, 40, was pulled out of the burning flat in an unconscious state and died on July 20.