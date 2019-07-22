Fire breaks out in Ang Mo Kio flat, preliminary investigation shows PMD in kitchen likely cause

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out in an Ang Mo Kio Housing Board flat on Monday afternoon (July 22).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it responded to a fire on a fourth-floor unit of Block 224 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at about 3.05pm.

The fire was raging when firefighters arrived and it involved the contents of the entire unit, SCDF said.

The fire was extinguished with one water jet.

SCDF officers rescued one adult and three children from the unit next to the flat. Some 60 people from the affected block were evacuated by SCDF and police officers.

"Preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire indicate it was from a personal mobility device (PMD) placed in the kitchen," SCDF said.

A video of the incident on YouTube showed plumes of smoke billowing out of the fourth-floor corridor while the fire engulfed the flat.

This is the second fire involving PMDs since last week.

A 40-year-old man who was rescued from a burning Bukit Batok HDB flat last Thursday died in hospital. The fire was accidental and linked to three burnt personal mobility devices in the unit, according to preliminary investigations by SCDF.