Three nominated for award to honour Singapore heroes

A technopreneur, a nurse and a teacher are the first three nominees for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2018 award.

Now in its fourth year and supported by the bank, UBS Singapore, the award seeks to recognise Singaporeans whose extraordinary acts of goodwill have improved their community and the lives of others.

It also recognises Singaporeans who have put the country on the world map or persevered through incredible adversity.

President Halimah Yacob is patron of The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award and will be presenting it at a ceremony next year. Singaporean individuals or groups can be nominated for the award until the end of the year.

Other shortlisted candidates will be unveiled in batches between this month and December.

This will be followed by two weeks of public voting, and the outcome will be used as a reference by the 13 judges when they are making their final decision.

The first batch of shortlisted finalists are technopreneur Annabelle Kwok, founder of an artificial intelligence company and one who wears many other hats; veteran nurse Harbhajan Singh who was on the front line battling the Sars crisis; and teacher Teo Yee Ming who led the robotics team of Hai Sing Catholic School from obscurity to the world stage.

The Singaporean of the Year will receive $20,000 and a trophy, while the other nine finalists will each get $5,000. The prize money is sponsored by UBS Singapore.

Some top brands - Singapore Airlines, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, and Osim - have lent their support, contributing additional prizes for all finalists and the winner. The judging panel consists of editors from the ST newsroom as well as business and community leaders.

