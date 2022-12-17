This week's top reads from The Straits Times, Dec 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.

At least 130 people lost over $180k to parcel delivery phishing scams in two weeks

Victims receive e-mails or text messages on parcels awaiting delivery, or on outstanding bills.

Interactive: What is your personal inflation rate?

How has inflation affected your expenses? Find out your "personal inflation rate" with our interactive calculator.

Who is Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest person?

He made his foray into luxury goods in 1984 and bought a controlling stake in LVMH.

More On This Topic
What’s wrong with being a childless married woman?

Starting a family requires sacrifice, endurance and a strong partnership. It also needs to tackle the feminist desire to “have it all”.

Rainy weather sees temperature drop to 24 deg C in some areas in S'pore

The wet conditions are due to the prevailing north-east monsoon.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Singapore

A look at the best Yuletide sights across the island, from twinkling lights to magical “snowfall”.

World Cup: Got the munchies while watching matches? Fix that with these 8 snacks

The World Cup comes but once every four years, so buy these primo snacks for the last two matches.

Five things we learnt from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series

The episodes paint an intimate portrait of the couple’s courtship and time in the royal family.

