Five things we learnt from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series

LONDON – The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan, the much-anticipated new docuseries from Netflix about the controversial British royals, landed on the streaming service on Thursday.

They present an intimate portrait into the couple’s courtship and time in the royal family, and quickly had the Internet buzzing. A review in British newspaper The Guardian, for instance, declared it to be “sickening”.

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, stepped down from royal duties some two years ago, after marrying in 2018.

The couple, who have a three-year-old son, Archie, and a one-year-old daughter, Lilibet, then moved from Britain to California, where they promptly signed multi-million-dollar partnership deals with Netflix and music streamer Spotify to produce visual and audio content.

The Straits Times rounds up five juicy new tidbits about the British royals revealed in the first three episodes. The final three episodes in the series will be aired next week.

1. Harry’s first glimpse of Meghan was through a puppy filter

Royals are just like the rest of us, browsing social media such as Instagram in our free time.

Prince Harry was doing just this when he encountered a video of a mutual friend chatting with Markle, an actress whose credits include legal drama series Suits (2011 to 2019). A filter had been applied, giving her dog ears.

“That was the first thing (I saw). I was, like, ‘Who is that?’” Prince Harry says in the first episode of the series. He then asked his friend to make an introduction.