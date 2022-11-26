World Cup: Got the munchies while watching matches? Fix that with these 8 snacks

(Clockwise from top left) Tamarind House Crispy Banana, Mr Filbert's Really Interesting Snacks, Nongshim Chicken Leg Snack, and Oyatsu The Ramen Snack. ST PHOTOS: GIN TAY
Tan Hsueh Yun
Food Editor
Updated
Published
17 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – It has been a week since the World Cup started and you are staying up all night to watch the matches.

Now some matches start at 3am. That is too late for supper, too early for breakfast. But you are feeling peckish. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top