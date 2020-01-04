This week's top reads from The Straits Times

Good evening! Catch up on some of the week's top reads.
Sengkang condo murder: Man charged with murder of wife
Paul Leslie Quirk (in red) was charged with the murder of Ms Christina Khoo Gek Hwa at Esparina Residences condominium. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW
Sembawang Hot Spring Park reopens with new cascading pool and enhanced accessibility for wheelchair users
The new features of the park, such as the cascading pool at the heart of the park, aim to bring the geothermally heated groundwater closer to visitors. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Lucky Plaza accident: MOH explains why victims were not taken to Mt Elizabeth Hospital, just 200m from the scene
Tan Tock Seng Hospital was the nearest hospital equipped with the necessary resources, equipment and specialist medical support to deal with such complexities of care, not Mount Elizabeth Hospital, said MOH and SCDF. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO
Next wave of K-beauty brings indie skincare to Singapore: 7 new brands you can get this year
The Guardian x Olive Young K-Beauty Playhouse. In November, Guardian announced a partnership with South Korean health and beauty retailer Olive Young. PHOTO: COURTESY OF GUARDIAN
Rising number of Singaporeans born overseas
Mr Stanley Lai and Mrs Cheryln Lai with their son Jonah, who will turn two years old next month, in their home in British Columbia, Canada. Jonah is among the 1,576 children born overseas to Singaporean parents and granted Singapore citizenship in 2018. PHOTO: COURTESY OF STANLEY LAI
Murder Mystery tops Netflix 2019 shows, The Crown out of top 10 list
(Clockwise from top left) Movie and television stills from Murder Mystery, Stranger Things 3, Incredibles 2 and 6 Underground. PHOTOS: NETFLIX, THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY (SOUTHEAST ASIA) PTE. LIMITED
Generation Grit: Family's love, faith turn drug addict's life around
Benny Thiam was once a gangster and drug addict who was jailed twice. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
How did Carlos Ghosn escape? Internet sleuths, media speculate over how bailed ex-Nissan boss fled Japan
Ghosn (above) released an e-mail decrying the “injustice and political persecution” of the Japanese judicial system. PHOTO: AFP
