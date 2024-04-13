This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, April 13, 2024

Updated
Apr 13, 2024, 06:19 PM
Published
Apr 13, 2024, 06:11 PM

Catch up on some of the week's top reads. Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Sydney knife attacker shot dead after killing 6 in shopping mall, police say

Police have no indication of the attacker’s motive, but “terrorism” could not be ruled out at this stage.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore firm behind vape maker’s use of influencers to target products at youth

It uses third-party hirers and offers tips on how to circumvent rules, say whistle-blowers.

READ MORE HERE

I was told to scam S’poreans: Bangladeshi man who was trafficked to 3 scam compounds

He was told to target Singaporeans as Singapore was rich, with many business-minded young people ready to invest.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

‘I felt fatigued and cold’: Indonesian students duped into doing bogus internships in Germany

One victim, Ms Ramayana Monica, was forced to toil over odd jobs in different parts of western Germany in late 2023.

READ MORE HERE

askST: What will happen to assets surrendered in $3b money laundering case?

If the assets are not contested, they will likely be auctioned off, says a lawyer.

READ MORE HERE

Data scientists see largest pay growth in tech: Report

Their salaries in Singapore surged 11.3 per cent in 2023, while software engineers’ dipped 0.99 per cent in 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Getting the loo-down: One JC student’s quest to review all of Singapore’s public toilets

His singular obsession has snowballed into thousands of views and incredulous comments on social media platforms.

READ MORE HERE

Life-changing hobbies: The blind pianist and the artist with no hands

Getting support for their creative hobbies has enriched their lives.

READ MORE HERE

All aboard! Decommissioned SMRT train to become co-living hotel in one-north

The train carriage will host eight 7.5 sq m rooms, each equipped with an attached bathroom.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top