This week’s top reads from The Straits Times, April 13, 2024

Sydney knife attacker shot dead after killing 6 in shopping mall, police say
Police have no indication of the attacker’s motive, but “terrorism” could not be ruled out at this stage.
S’pore firm behind vape maker’s use of influencers to target products at youth
It uses third-party hirers and offers tips on how to circumvent rules, say whistle-blowers.
I was told to scam S’poreans: Bangladeshi man who was trafficked to 3 scam compounds
He was told to target Singaporeans as Singapore was rich, with many business-minded young people ready to invest.
‘I felt fatigued and cold’: Indonesian students duped into doing bogus internships in Germany
One victim, Ms Ramayana Monica, was forced to toil over odd jobs in different parts of western Germany in late 2023.
askST: What will happen to assets surrendered in $3b money laundering case?
Data scientists see largest pay growth in tech: Report
Their salaries in Singapore surged 11.3 per cent in 2023, while software engineers’ dipped 0.99 per cent in 2023.
Getting the loo-down: One JC student’s quest to review all of Singapore’s public toilets
His singular obsession has snowballed into thousands of views and incredulous comments on social media platforms.
Life-changing hobbies: The blind pianist and the artist with no hands
All aboard! Decommissioned SMRT train to become co-living hotel in one-north
The train carriage will host eight 7.5 sq m rooms, each equipped with an attached bathroom.