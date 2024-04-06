Getting the loo-down: One JC student’s quest to review all of Singapore’s public toilets

SINGAPORE – Student Kelvin Yap had spent more than 30 hours reviewing 159 public toilets islandwide.

And after posting his findings on online forum Reddit on March 31, his singular obsession snowballed into thousands of views and incredulous comments on social media platforms including TikTok and X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 16-year-old, who is in his first year of junior college, says he embarked on the project with a group of four other classmates as part of an ungraded school assignment to do a “self-directed learning journey” addressing a potential problem in Singapore.

Kelvin’s toilet tour across Singapore took place over four days during the recent March school holidays, and focused mainly on MRT station loos. Armed with a monthly concession pass to minimise costs, he evaluated each restroom on a 50-point scale, considering cleanliness, aesthetics as well as availability of amenities such as bidets, auto-flushing, accessibility features and signage.

The privy at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands took the top spot, while Stevens MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line emerged as his highest-ranking MRT station toilet.

According to his list, the worst-performing MRT station washrooms were on the North East Line, while the lowest-ranking toilet overall was at a Bukit Panjang coffee shop. “I don’t think it’s the worst in Singapore, it’s just the worst toilet we went to,” he says.

What started out as a joke among friends transformed into a serious undertaking. He found the idea intriguing enough to make a full-scale effort at completing the project by tabulating the group’s data on many spreadsheets.