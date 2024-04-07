The importance of green trade

The team behind the ST-MOE News Outreach Programme has compiled a series of news resources for you. This week, we look at green trade and why it matters.
Singapore Green Plan 2030 to change the way people live, work, study and play
The Singapore Green Plan 2030, which was released by five ministries in 2021, will help chart the country's way towards a more sustainable future over the next decade. The wide-ranging plan cuts across all sectors of society, ranging from infrastructural development, research and innovation, to training programmes.
Financial sector plays a critical role in achieving net-zero emissions in Asia: DPM Heng
The financial sector plays a key role in helping Asia tackle climate change, but players in this space need to deepen their sustainability-related skills and capabilities, and collaborate with other sectors in the economy to drive change more effectively, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said on March 21.
Budget 2024: Future Energy Fund to boost clean energy push to be set up with initial $5b funding
A new Future Energy Fund with an initial injection of $5 billion will be set up to help build the critical infrastructure needed for Singapore’s shift to low-carbon electricity, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.
Importing low-carbon electricity such as that from solar, wind and hydropower would call for investments in submarine cables and the upgrading of the existing power grid, for instance.
‘Unintended consequences’: Friction at COP28 over green trade
Inside the negotiating rooms and on the sidelines of the COP28 climate talks in 2023, simmering tensions over wealthy countries’ “green trade” policies have been bubbling to the surface, with developing nations fearful they will be penalised.
A particularly sore point has been the European Union’s new carbon border tax, which sets a price on imported goods based on the emissions involved in creating them.
Trouble down the line as changing climate threatens power grids
The electricity grid, that vast web of power lines that connects us all, is the critical link that keeps the global economy humming. Most of us barely give it a thought.
Yet, we depend on these grids to keep our lives ticking. They are set to expand rapidly as populations grow and economies use more electricity. They are also widening their reach to tap more green energy sources. But what if these grids are increasingly likely to let us down?