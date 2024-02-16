Budget 2024: Future Energy Fund to boost clean energy push to be set up with initial $5b funding

SINGAPORE - A new Future Energy Fund with an initial injection of $5 billion will be set up to help build the critical infrastructure needed for Singapore’s shift to low-carbon electricity, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

Importing low-carbon electricity such as solar, wind and hydropower would call for investments in submarine cables and the upgrading of the existing power grid, for instance.

New infrastructure would also be needed to support the generation, storage and delivery of hydrogen, if the Government decides to scale up its use, said DPM Wong in his Budget statement on Feb 16.

Moving from a system powered almost entirely by natural gas to one powered by clean energy would entail significant effort and costs, he noted.

“The scale of this so-called transition is massive, and we will need to get it done over the next two decades or so, which is not a lot of time, when you think about the enormity of the task.”

Such large-scale investments are costly and cannot be done by the private sector alone, and therefore would likely need some catalytic funding from the Government, said DPM Wong.

The Future Energy Fund would “give us the confidence to invest in good time, put us in a better position to move quickly on critical infrastructure, and enhance our security in clean energy”, he added.

Natural gas currently makes up around 95 per cent of Singapore’s energy mix, and will continue to make up more than half of the country’s energy mix by 2035.

But relying solely on natural gas – the cleanest of fossil fuels – will not help the Republic meet its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. The power sector currently accounts for around 40 per cent of total emissions.

With Singapore’s space constraints and lack of domestic potential for clean energy such as wind and tidal power, one option would be low-carbon electricity imports, said DPM Wong.

Conditional approval has already been given by the authorities to import at least 4.2 gigawatt of low-carbon electricity from Cambodia, Indonesia and Vietnam by 2035.

“But there is a limit to importing electricity without compromising security. So we will need other options to decarbonise the rest of our energy supply,” he said.