Covid-19 task force to give update soon as KTV cluster grows: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - In the light of the growing KTV lounge Covid-19 cluster, the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 is deliberating what additional measures to take, and will give an update soon, said its co-chairman Lawrence Wong on Thursday (July 15).

In a Facebook post, the Finance Minister said that like many others, he felt disappointed and frustrated about the recent Covid-19 cases at the KTV lounges.

"Cases like these demonstrate how, in times of crisis, personal responsibility matters. No man is an island," he wrote.

"The choices we make for ourselves are the choices we make for our community."

He added that the authorities are "working round the clock to deal with the latest cases, to contain them, and keep our community safe".

In the meantime, he urged those who had visited the lounges to do the right thing. "Get yourself tested, and isolate yourself," he said.

As at noon on Thursday, 87 cases have been linked to the KTV lounge cluster, making it one of Singapore's largest active clusters.