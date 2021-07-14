Confidential Covid-19 tests for those who visited KTV lounges, interacted with social hostesses

SINGAPORE - The testing process for those who have visited KTV lounges or interacted with hostesses since June 29 will be confidential, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Wednesday (July 14).

Speaking to the media, Mr Ong reminded patrons to book appointments at screening centres, to protect both themselves and their loved ones.

He added that the key priority is to identify those who have been infected and isolate them quickly to protect the community. Mr Ong said the testing process will be confidential.

For those who are uncomfortable and unwilling to get tested at screening centres, they should "at the very least" isolate themselves and get their family members to buy them antigen rapid tests (ARTs), the minister said.

They should also monitor their health for the next 14 days and not interact with anyone.

"If during (those) coming days, you don't feel well at all, quickly go to a clinic, see the doctor, get yourself tested, so that we can find out quickly," Mr Ong stressed.

His appeal came as Singapore announced 56 new locally transmitted Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, with 41 of these linked to the growing KTV cluster.

Several KTV clubs and lounges, such as Club Dolce in Balestier Point and Empress KTV in Tanglin Shopping Centre, have been linked to the cluster.

Free Covid-19 testing has been extended to those who have visited the locations since June 29. The premises are closed to the public from July 13 to July 27.

Mr Ong said that more than 100 people have undergone testing since the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced its special testing operations on Monday.

They are for those who have been to KTV lounges or clubs operating as food and beverage outlets, as well as those who have interacted with Vietnamese social hostesses in any setting during the 14-day period from June 29.

Mr Ong said many of those who took the swab tests are staff and customers. He added that the numbers are based on the knowledge of those who work at the outlets and information gathered through TraceTogether and SafeEntry.

“But we strongly suspect, and the police also strongly suspect, that the data we have using TraceTogether and SafeEntry are not comprehensive,” he said, emphasising that there is a limit to which they can use the data gathered through the contact tracing platforms.

Mr Ong also said that contact tracing interviews are ongoing and that the ministry is trying to get as many contacts of those affected to get tested.