Tanjong Pagar Railway Station to undergo restoration, completion expected by 2026

SINGAPORE - Mostly vacant for more than a decade, the former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station is set to get a new lease of life, with restoration works on the national monument set to begin in 2024 and slated for completion by 2026.

When reopened to the public, the former station could be repurposed as a civic and community institution, a commercial building with food and beverage options, or a hotel, according to tender documents seeking consultancy services for the restoration works that were published by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA).

Plans, including detailed uses, are still under study, said an SLA spokesman last Thursday (Aug 25) in response to queries by The Straits Times. He added that further details would be made available when ready.

According to the documents, restoration works are slated to begin in April 2024 and be completed by September 2026.

Opened in 1932, the station was vacated in 2011 following the cessation of rail services terminating there by Malaysian rail operator Keretapi Tanah Melayu in June that year. About two months before that, the station had been gazetted as a national monument, which means its form and facade have to be kept unchanged.

Appointed consultants will carry out technical feasibility studies and design restoration works in accordance with preservation guidelines by the National Heritage Board.