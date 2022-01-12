Tunnelling works for Circle Line MRT extension completed

SINGAPORE - Tunnelling works for the Circle MRT line extension were completed Wednesday (Jan 12) morning.

The tunnel breakthrough at Cantonment station - one of three stations along the 4km extension which makes the Circle Line a complete loop - marks the completion of 55 per cent of civil works which started in 2019.

The extension from HarbourFront to Marina Bay is slated to open in 2026, and will cut travelling time.

For instance, commuters from Telok Blangah will have a direct commute to Marina Bay, saving around 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Land Transport Authority said expansion works on the massive Kim Chuan Depot in Paya Lebar is "progressing well".

The underground depot will house 23 new trains which will be acquired for the extended Circle line. In total, the expanded Kim Chuan Depot will house 133 trains, up from 70 today.

It will also incorporate a bus depot which will accommodate more than 500 buses.