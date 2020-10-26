Tampines Mall, Ion Orchard and 313@Somerset visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

SINGAPORE - Tampines Mall, Ion Orchard and 313 @ Somerset were among several malls visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday night (Oct 26).

For 313 @ Somerset, a visit was recorded at the Go Noodle House eatery.

Other Orchard Road locations added on Monday to the list of places visited by infectious patients were Mandarin Gallery’s Wild Honey restaurant and Orchard Central’s Don Don Donki outlet.

Visits were also recorded at these places: Lot One Shoppers' Mall's Delifrance and Blackball outlets; Paya Lebar Quarter Mall's Eat outlet; Kallang Wave Mall; Fu Lu Shou Complex; Kimly Zi Char in Tampines; Our Tampines Hub's Kopitiam outlet; and Tampines Interchange's McDonald's outlet.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website.

The ministry has said that close contacts would have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if necessary.

Singapore also confirmed three new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the country’s total to 57,973.

There were two new imported cases, a student’s pass holder who returned from France and a dependant’s pass holder who arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

Both cases had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

There were no new community cases but there was one case from a worker’s dormitory. He was detected from the ministry’s bi-weekly rostered routine testing of workers living in dormitories, even though he is asymptomatic.

No new coronavirus clusters were announced on Monday.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from four cases two weeks ago to two in the past week, the ministry added.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has remained stable at two cases in the same period.

With 21 cases discharged on Monday, 57,864 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 43 patients remain in hospital, while 23 are in community facilities. None is intensive care.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Meanwhile, people should only collect their TraceTogether tokens from their own constituencies’ community centres, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) said on Monday night.

It said that all constituencies will be served in due course and urged members of the public to wait for the collection exercise to start in their constituencies.

Checking-in using the TraceTogether token or app, dubbed TraceTogether-only SafeEntry, will be enforced only after everyone who needs a token has had a chance to collect one, SNDGO said.

The office added that people can use either the app or token for TraceTogether-only SafeEntry check-in as they serve the same function of recording close contact data.

“There is no need to collect the token if you are already using the TraceTogether app, or are able to download it,” said SNDGO.

More details on the opening schedules of collection centres will be released later.