People urged to collect TraceTogether tokens only at their own constituencies' CCs

Mr Rudi Rashid, 44, an IT engineer, collects eight TraceTogether tokens at Yio Chu Kang Community Club on Oct 24, 2020.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
SINGAPORE - People should collect their TraceTogether tokens only from their own constituencies' community centres, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) said on Monday night (Oct 26).

The office said that all constituencies will be served in due course and urged members of the public to wait for the collection exercise to start in their constituencies.

Checking-in using the TraceTogether token or app, dubbed TraceTogether-only SafeEntry, will be enforced only after everyone who needs a token has had a chance to collect one, SNDGO said.

The office added that people can use either the app or token for TraceTogether-only SafeEntry check-in as they serve the same function of recording close contact data.

"There is no need to collect the token if you are already using the TraceTogether app, or are able to download it," said SNDGO.

More details on the opening schedules of collection centres will be released later.

