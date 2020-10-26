3 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 2 imported and none in the community

SINGAPORE - There were three new Covid-19 cases confirmed as at noon on Monday (Oct 26), taking Singapore's total to 57,973.

There were two imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday.

There were no new community cases but there was one case from a worker's dormitory.

More details will be announced on Monday night, said MOH.

The two new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases confirmed on Sunday were migrant workers living in dormitories.

One was tested when he developed acute respiratory infection symptoms while the other was asymptomatic and detected through the routine testing of workers living in dormitories.

There were also three asymptomatic imported cases, comprising a Singapore permanent resident, an Indian national holding a dependant's pass and an Indonesian short-term visit pass holder. The short-term visit pass holder was allowed entry to visit her child, who is a permanent resident.

The imported cases had arrived from Britain, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia respectively and were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

MOH also said that the Covid-19 cluster at North Coast Lodge has been closed as there have been no cases linked to it for 28 days.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from five cases two weeks ago, to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has stayed at two a week in the past two weeks.

With new 14 cases discharged, 57,843 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 51 patients remained in hospital, while 33 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 42.6 million people. More than 1.14 million people have died.