SEA Games: Golds for Gan Ching Hwee and Quah Zheng Wen in the pool

Gan Ching Hwee retained her SEA Games women's 800m freestyle title while Quah Zheng Wen claimed gold in the men's freestyle final. PHOTOS: CHONG YEW, ARIFFIN JAMAR
Updated
Published
39 min ago

HANOI - Singaporean swimmer Gan Ching Hwee retained her SEA Games women's 800m freestyle title at Hanoi's My Dinh Water Sports Palace on Sunday (May 15), touching the wall first in 8min 42.60sec.

Teammate Ashley Lim was third in 8:58.98, while Vietnam's My Tien Vo Thi (8:51.73) finished second.

It was a 1-2 finish for Singapore in the men's freestyle final as Quah Zheng Wen claimed the gold in 49.57sec ahead of teammate Jonathan Tan and Vietnam's Jeremie Loic Nino Luong, who shared the silver after clocking 50.14sec.

