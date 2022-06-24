Subscriber Picks: Should you get the 2nd booster jab? | Is your career over if you don't climb the corporate ladder?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
Singapore has seen an uptick in Covid-19 cases driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, and the surge is likely to continue.
Does the first booster still give you enough protection, and who should consider taking a second jab? Some are also asking if Covid-19 rules may be tightened. We speak to experts to get you the answers.
The pandemic has led many of us to rethink what is important in life. The conventional definitions of success - such as rising up the management path - may no longer be that appealing to all. Is your career over if you don't climb the corporate ladder?
And if you are spending more time in the office, it is easy to fall into a sedentary routine. Check out some easy tips on how to work in a workout in your busy schedule.
Does the first booster jab still give me enough protection? Should I get the second shot?
Is your career over if you don't climb the corporate ladder?
You are great at what you do but the conventional management path isn't for you. What's next for you?
Is it true you can avoid paying the full ABSD if you are a '1 per cent owner'?
Some buyers think they can pay minimal tax if their children, being first-time buyers, own the other 99 per cent of their second property.
How you can hit 150-300 minutes of exercise per week - while working 9-5
Lunch with Sumiko: Billionaire Hotel 81 founder on why his daughter is leading the business he built
From fishmonger to Singapore's 16th richest man who owns 38 hotels, Mr Choo Chong Ngen's rags-to-riches story is the stuff of TV dramas.
Oldest occupant in row of Tanjong Katong shophouses rejected 'millions' for her property
"If I sell the shop now, what will I do even if I have millions of dollars? Life will be meaningless," says Madam Yvonne Chan who owns the laundry shop with her husband.
Girl with rare disorder given 2 weeks to live at birth: 'Every day she wakes up is a bonus,' says dad
"When she was younger, we wished that she would stay with us for longer. At this stage, we wish that she goes before us," says Mr Ryan Ngan of his daughter Rachael, who cannot walk, talk or feed herself.
Surviving loss of a loved one to Covid-19
Grief is the price we pay for love. Just as we all love others in our own unique ways, it should also follow that we mourn their loss in our own unique ways.
