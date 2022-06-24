Subscriber Picks: Should you get the 2nd booster jab? | Is your career over if you don't climb the corporate ladder?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

Singapore has seen an uptick in Covid-19 cases driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, and the surge is likely to continue.

Does the first booster still give you enough protection, and who should consider taking a second jab? Some are also asking if Covid-19 rules may be tightened. We speak to experts to get you the answers.

The pandemic has led many of us to rethink what is important in life. The conventional definitions of success - such as rising up the management path - may no longer be that appealing to all. Is your career over if you don't climb the corporate ladder?

And if you are spending more time in the office, it is easy to fall into a sedentary routine. Check out some easy tips on how to work in a workout in your busy schedule.