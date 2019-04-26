Stacks of mail found near letterboxes at Tampines HDB block, SingPost investigating

SINGAPORE - SingPost is conducting an internal investigation after two stacks of mail were found near the letterboxes at the void deck of a Tampines Housing Board block on Thursday (April 25).

Facebook user Joanne Li, in a post on Thursday night, said that she found several letters and parcels addressed to various units inside a "wastepaper ditch" next to the letterboxes.

The Straits Times understands that the affected block was Block 862A Tampines Street 83.

Ms Li said that she kept the two stacks of mail and told SingPost to contact her to get them back. She also asked them to investigate what had happened.

In response to queries, SingPost said on Friday that it is in touch with Ms Li and will be retrieving the mail from her.

"SingPost thanks Ms Joanne Li for reporting this issue, as well as for safekeeping the mail," the postal service provider said.

"We have also commenced an internal investigation on this case, and will provide updates when available."

In an update on Friday morning, Ms Li confirmed that SingPost has contacted her.

She wrote on Facebook: "There could be various reasons why this had happened but, honestly, it should not be happening."

Ms Li added that aside from the packages, there were letters that were private and confidential in nature and "you don't want them to be lost just like that".

"There could be people who may make use of your info and do malicious things. If you ever have the same encounter, please be kind to our mails," she said.

In February, SingPost was hit with a $100,000 fine for failing to meet standards on the delivery of basic letters and registered mail here in 2017.

In the following month, it was fined $300,000 - its highest fine to date - for similarly failing to meet regulatory standards here in 2018.

SingPost said that it will be embarking on a fundamental review of its mail operations to raise reliability standards.

This includes hiring 100 more postmen and taking steps to help staff cope with their workloads.

In an interview with The Straits Times in February, SingPost's group chief executive Paul Coutts said that the company is working with the authorities and stakeholders to have larger letter boxes to accommodate growing e-commerce volumes.

It will also be looking at providing more accountability for non-trackable items, such as basic letters.