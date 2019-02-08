SingPost fined $100k for failing to meet standards

On the same day it was handed a record $100,000 fine for failing to meet delivery standards in 2017, SingPost disclosed a raft of measures to improve its service quality.

These include significantly expanding its workforce and reducing missed deliveries by extending mail delivery slots to weekday evenings and on Saturdays.

Announcing the penalty yesterday, SingPost's highest to date, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said that the postal service provider had not met standards on the delivery of basic letters and registered mail here over six months in 2017.

The margin of failure that year was "significant" compared with previous instances, it added.

Under the regulator's Postal Quality of Service standards, SingPost is required to deliver between 98 per cent and 99 per cent of local basic letters within one working day, and 100 per cent within two working days. It failed to meet these requirements in nine instances in 2017.

They are among several indicators that come under quarterly review by the IMDA, and falling short can result in a fine of up to $50,000 a month for each indicator.

The agency said it is assessing SingPost's Quality of Service for last year and the results will be published in the middle of this year.

The fine comes on the heels of a string of incidents involving delivery issues and lapses in SingPost's service. These recent cases "indicate gaps in SingPost's processes", the IMDA said.

SingPost said in a statement last night that it accepts the fine imposed, and is undertaking immediate measures to improve service quality as part of a broad review of its postal operations.

