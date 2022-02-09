ST Singaporean of the Year finalists show nothing can stand in the way of humanity: President Halimah

SINGAPORE - The 10 finalists for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award come from all walks of life, but they share some common traits, said President Halimah Yacob.

They demonstrate strengths of character that are admirable, and underpin the kind of society we aspire to achieve, she said in a speech at the award ceremony at the UBS University on Wednesday (Feb 9).

"The ST Singaporean of the Year finalists challenge us to think and act beyond our ordinary capabilities. They make us feel uncomfortable to continue living in our comfort zones occupied with ourselves but to exceed even our own expectations," said Madam Halimah.

"In the current pandemic, when our everyday lives can appear rather gloomy and mundane, they lift our spirits and show that nothing can stand in the way of humanity."

She noted that although only one finalist will be named ST's Singaporean of the Year, all of them are worthy of respect.

"In a world where we are daily reminded of unsolved conflicts and untold sufferings, such acts of courage and kindness, and new ideas to build a more inclusive and sustainable society, are truly motivating."

Organised by ST and presented by UBS Singapore, the Singaporean of the Year award is given each year to a Singaporean individual or group that has made an impact in society.

This year, in its seventh edition, the award was presented to Mr Sakthibalan Balathandautham, who gave part of his liver to a baby he had never met before. He is now also an advocate for organ donation.

One of the finalists, Mr Azlee Abdul Shukor and Mr Johnson Chia, had come together to rescue a female driver trapped in her car after a horrific accident.

Madam Halimah noted that selfless acts like the ones by Mr Sakthibalan, Mr Azlee and Mr Chia exemplify the best of Singaporeans and our capacity to care for others, even those we do not know.

She also highlighted the different values of the other finalists in her speech, such as the grit and tenacity displayed by three Team Singapore athletes, Ms Joan Poh, Mr Loh Kean Yew and Ms Yip Pin Xiu, in their endeavour to represent the country on the international stage.

She said: "As a front-line nurse, Joan had put her Olympic training on hold to answer the call for medical reinforcements.

"Kean Yew's humility in victory struck a chord with many Singaporeans. Pin Xiu has been a champion in more ways than one - not just at the Paralympics but also in Parliament where she championed greater inclusivity in sports."