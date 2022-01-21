Group size for CNY remains at 5 people, Omicron surge likely to continue into February

SINGAPORE - There will be no changes to current safe management measures (SMMs) for the upcoming Chinese New Year to help protect Singapore's healthcare system.

This comes amid a surge in Covid-19 cases here from the Omicron variant, said Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong on Friday (Jan 21).

Currently, only groups of up to five people are permitted for social gatherings, and each household is allowed up to five unique visitors per day.

"I know that many of us are hoping for relaxation in SMMs as we approach the Chinese New Year. However, it is important that we continue with our existing SMMs to help prevent overloading our healthcare system, even as we experience a surge in cases from Omicron variant," he said.

He was speaking at a press conference held by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 which he co-chairs.

The Ministry of Health said that prevailing rules at food and beverage establishments will also apply to reunion dinners and other Chinese New Year gatherings.

Multiple table bookings exceeding five people will not be allowed, except for those from the same household.

Large-scale events, including religious processions or dinner banquets like those organised by companies, will also not be allowed. This is to avoid super spreading events, the ministry said.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate rose to 2.17 on Thursday, which signifies that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were 1,001 new cases with the Omicron variant on Thursday, of which 952 were local cases and 49 were imported.

The first day of Chinese New Year falls on Feb 1, less than two weeks from now.

Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, who is the director of medical services, said Singapore is currently in the midst of an Omicron wave and expects the number of Covid-19 cases to continue to rise.

He said: "This is likely to continue into early February 2022 when the Lunar New Year period is upon us."