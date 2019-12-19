ST News Tablet subscription plan officially available for purchase

The Straits Times News Tablet, a new subscription deal to read the e-paper version of ST, is officially open for purchase.

Readers can go online to stsub.sg/tab to buy their new subscription plans at an introductory price of $24.90 a month, with a two-year contract.

They will receive a subscription to the ST e-paper as well as the Samsung Tab A 10.1-inch Wi-Fi tablet, which normally retails at $398.

The early-bird offer received an overwhelming response when the registration site went live on Dec 9.

All units for early-bird orders, which included a limited-edition ST tablet cover, were reserved by 1pm that day.

Those who have pre-registered for the early-bird offers would have received an e-mail confirmation from Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

For those who did not react as quickly, more tablets are in the pipeline. SPH plans to release them next month to meet the strong demand for the product.

ST editor Warren Fernandez said: "The response to the launch of this ST News Tablet has been very heartening.

"We are grateful that so many of our readers see value in our content and are keen to find new ways to access and consume this."

Mr Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of SPH's English/Malay/ Tamil Media Group, added: "We will continue to innovate and find new ways to serve them, across all our products and platforms. We are working hard on this and aiming to deliver some new enhancements next year, when ST marks its 175th anniversary."

THE STRAITS TIMES NEWS TABLET

To purchase a new subscription plan, go to stsub.sg/tab

Under the media group's colla-boration with Samsung, the app with the e-paper will be launched instantly when users turn on the tablet. This obviates the need for repeated logins or to remember passwords.

The e-paper can also be downloaded and read immediately or at a convenient time.

The Samsung Tab A 10.1-inch Wi-Fi tablet can also be used as a normal tablet, and readers can download and access other apps and surf the Internet on it.

Each tablet has a one-year warranty from Samsung. It can be extended to two years at an additional $3 a month.

ST subscribers can also read other publications on their tablets.

SPH launched a similar news tablet for its Chinese news products, Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News, in March.