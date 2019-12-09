The Straits Times News Tablet: Customised features

The Straits Times (ST) News Tablet is a brand new subscription plan which comes with an app pre-installed on a Samsung tablet.

At an introductory offer of just $24.90 a month, with a two-year contract, readers will get a subscription to the ST e-paper as well as the Samsung Tab A 10.1-inch Wi-Fi tablet, which normally retails at $398.

Register from Dec 9 to get early-bird privileges: http://stsub.sg/earlybird

Here are the special features of the tablet:

One-time login

The tablet will require a password only upon activation, after which credentials will be saved.

Offline reading capability

The latest e-paper will be automatically downloaded when there is Wi-Fi so subscribers can read it anywhere later.

Digital news clippings

Favourite articles can be saved and sorted into digital folders.

Zoom capability

Readers can zoom in to make words or images bigger for easier reading.

Social media sharing

Individual digital articles or advertisements can be shared on social media with friends and family.

14-day news archive

Readers can read an e-paper up totwo weeks after its publication date.

Other functions

Download and access other apps and surf the Internet