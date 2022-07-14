Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa arrives in Singapore, sources say he has tendered his resignation

It is not clear how long he will stay in Singapore or if he has another destination in mind.

In response to media queries on his entry into Singapore, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman confirmed that Mr Rajapaksa has been allowed entry into Singapore on a private visit.

"He has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum. Singapore generally does not grant requests for asylum," the spokesman said.

In a statement, the Singapore police said Mr Rajapaksa is on a social visit pass.

"He has not sought nor has he been offered any asylum," the statement reiterated. "Singapore does not generally offer asylums."

It added: "Police ask that the public, Singaporeans, residents, work pass holders and social visitors alike, abide by our local laws. Action will be taken against anyone participating in a public assembly that is illegal."

By 7.30pm, minutes after Mr Rajapaksa's flight arrived at the Changi Airport, over a dozen journalists and cameramen had formed outside the entrance of the VIP complex.

Just after 8pm, three vehicles - a white BMW, a black Mercedes Vito and a black Toyota Alphard - were seen leaving the compound led by two Certis Cisco riders and a police car. Mr Rajapaksa was not spotted in any of the vehicles.

In Sri Lanka, protests have been building against his government for months with severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine.

The turmoil escalated over the weekend as tens of thousands of demonstrators overran Mr Rajapaksa's official residence and occupied other key government buildings in Colombo.

Mr Rajapaksa, 73, had been expected to formally resign on Wednesday.