BANGALORE - As the sea of protesters at the Galle Face shoreline in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo moved in waves towards the President's house at around noon on Saturday (July 9), Mr Kolin Peter felt his eyes burning.

"The army had fired tear gas at us. There were 500-600 young people all around me, all of us rubbing our eyes," the 28-year-old digital specialist in a non-profit told The Straits Times on the phone.