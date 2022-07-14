Sri Lanka crisis: President Rajapaksa stuck in Maldives as clamour grows for his resignation

BANGALORE - Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled his crisis-hit country amid anti-government protests, appears to be stranded in the Maldives on Thursday (July 14), even as reports said he was trying to fly out to Singapore or Dubai.

Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror reported that Mr Rajapaksa did not board a commercial flight he was said to be taking to Singapore late on Wednesday night, because he was nervous about flying with civilian passengers.

Mr Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka early on Wednesday and arrived at the Maldivian capital Male on an Air Force plane with his wife and two security officers. He was reportedly hoping to fly out of Maldives to several possible destinations, including Singapore and Dubai.

He could not fly to the United States because the country refused to grant him a travel visa, reports said. He had held dual citizenship until he gave up his American passport up to qualify for the presidential race that he swept in 2019.

Mr Rajapaksa was expected to formally resign on Wednesday but has not stepped down officially yet, despite his earlier promise to do so.

He could send his resignation to the Speaker of Parliament after landing in Singapore, the Reuters news agency reported, citing a government source in Sri Lanka.

The president, who escaped before protesters stormed his residence on July 9, had promised he would step down "to ensure a peaceful transition of power".

Hours after he fled to the Maldives, the Speaker of the Parliament said the embattled leader had appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting president in his absence.

"Because of his absence from the country, President Rajapaksa told me that he has appointed the prime minister to act as the president in line with the constitution," speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana said in a brief televised statement.

The news prompted demonstrators to storm Mr Wickremesinghe's office in protest and demand his resignation as well.

The acting president declared a nationwide state of emergency and curfew until Thursday morning.

Constitutional lawyer Suren Fernando said that according to the Sri Lankan constitution, since the president appointed the prime minister to do the job in his absence, Mr Wickremesinghe could technically act as president till the end of Mr Rajapaksa's term in November 2024.

But Mr Wickremesinghe has assured that Parliament will choose a president on July 20.

"We cannot tear up the Constitution," Mr Wickremesinghe said, adding that some elements aided by politicians were trying to achieve their personal goals by stoking unrest. He didn't name anyone.