S'pore to refresh social support measures amid signs of stratification: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - The Republic will refresh its measures to support lower-income groups, seniors and young families amid early signs that society is becoming more stratified, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Monday.

While significant moves have been made to reduce income inequality and sustain social mobility, more can be done, said Mr Wong as he underlined that both will be a key priority for the 4G leadership team.

Moves in the works include reducing fee caps at government-supported pre-schools in 2023, a review of leave measures and the development of better senior living options in housing estates that can be scaled up nationwide.

Mr Wong was speaking at a dialogue with social service practitioners, where he noted that more young families were living in rental flats for several years or more.

One important gap to be bridged is that of respect and status, he said, as he outlined his vision for a fairer and more inclusive society with better support for lower-income families, seniors and those starting and raising families.

He noted that the Singapore story has always been about enabling every citizen to develop his potential to the fullest, and while the situation here is not perfect, the country is doing better than most developed countries.

"Somewhat paradoxically, the more we lift people out of poverty and hardship, the more challenges we will face with relative inequalities in our society," he said.

"Any society which has been stable for a long time tends to stratify and become less socially mobile."

To tackle this, for a start, there needs to be a refresh in the overall approach to social support in Singapore, he said.

While there are many community organisations and the Government has many programmes and schemes today, "what we have learned is that to help lower-income families sustain progress, our social services need to be delivered in a more holistic manner", said Mr Wong.

There is still scope to better integrate various services and interventions across the whole of government, such as KidStart, ComLink and Uplift - which all target vulnerable groups, he said.

"We must bring together these social services in a more coordinated suite of interventions tailored to the family's needs, with befrienders serving as consistent touchpoints across programmes," he added.

He added that the Government is also open to new ideas to encourage lower-income families towards better life outcomes, empowering them to achieve success on their own terms.

Mr Wong said the most important and hardest gap to narrow is not defined in terms of income or wealth, but in respect and status.

"How do we shift attitudes and mindsets, so that the contributions of every individual and every worker across all professions are valued and appreciated," he said, adding that he would speak more on this topic at another time.