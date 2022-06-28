4G ministers to engage Singaporeans in six areas to get views, update policies

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will lead a team of fourth-generation (4G) leaders to engage Singaporeans in a new year-long exercise.

Called Forward Singapore, it seeks to understand citizens' concerns, listen to their feedback, explore various policy trade-offs and update policies, so that Singapore society remains united amid future challenges.

Giving details of the initiative on Tuesday (June 28), the Ministry of Communications and Information said the 4G leadership will partner Singaporeans to explore issues along six "pillars".

These are: Empower - on economy and jobs; Equip - on education and lifelong learning; Care - on health and social support; Build - on home and the living environment; Steward - on environmental and fiscal sustainability; and Unite - on the Singapore identity.

The Empower pillar will be led by Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, National Trades Union Congress secretary-general Ng Chee Meng, and Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon.

It aims to empower every Singaporean to have lifelong employability in a more competitive economy amid an uncertain world.

The Equip pillar will be led by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, and Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and National Development Tan Kiat How.

It aims to equip every Singaporean with the opportunity to thrive, grow and realise their aspirations, regardless of their starting point in life.

The Care pillar will be led by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli, as well as Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah.

It aims to enable every Singaporean to lead a dignified and fulfilling life, and to better care for themselves and for others around them.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee, Transport Minister S. Iswaran, Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo, and Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann will lead the Build pillar.

It aims to transform Singapore's living environment and build a more liveable home for all who stake their futures here.

The Steward pillar will be led by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, together with Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Senior Minister of State for Finance and Transport Chee Hong Tat.

This pillar aims to foster a more sustainable way of life that stewards Singapore's resources responsibly for future generations.

Finally, the Unite pillar will be led by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, along with Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman, and Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Health Janil Puthucheary.

Under this pillar, they will aim to grow a sense of belonging to Singapore, commitment to citizenship and a sense of mutual responsibility towards each other.