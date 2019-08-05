S'pore may see slight haze in next few days

Singapore could experience slightly hazy conditions in the next few days, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said yesterday as it released its first daily haze advisory for the year.

This could happen if more hot-spot activities occur in Sumatra and the winds change to blow from the south-west, it said.

For the next few days, dry conditions are forecast to persist over Sumatra, and the prevailing winds in the region are expected to continue blowing from the south-east or south.

NEA's daily advisory comes amid the detection of persistent hot spots with haze over Sumatra and Kalimantan, which have been experiencing dry weather.

A total of 16 hot spots were detected in Sumatra yesterday and haze from persistent hot spots continued to be observed in the Riau and Jambi provinces of Sumatra.

In Singapore, conditions were sometimes windy, with brief showers over a few areas yesterday afternoon.

The prevailing winds were blowing from the south to south-east and the air quality was in the moderate range.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) range was 52 to 55 - in the moderate range - at 10pm last night.

For today, the 24-hour PSI is expected to be in the good to moderate range. The one-hour PM2.5 concentration, which measures the concentration of tiny particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter, is expected to be in Band 1, which is in the normal range.

The prevailing winds over Singapore are forecast to blow from the south-east or south and it will sometimes be windy, with passing showers.

NEA is monitoring the haze and will provide updates when necessary. The impact of the haze depends on one's health status, the PSI level, and the length and intensity of outdoor activity. Reducing such activities and physical exertion can help limit the ill effects of exposure to the haze, NEA said.

"Given the air quality forecast for the next 24 hours, everyone can continue with normal activities," it said.

The main air pollutant during the haze season is PM2.5 and the public should use the one-hour PM2.5 concentration reading as an indicator for immediate activities such as going for a jog, it said.