Some will continue to mask up outdoors, even when it becomes optional

SINGAPORE - Each day, business analyst Sethu Raman Ganesh Kumar goes on a three-hour walk, covering between 16km and 18km. His mask is something he never leaves behind.

And even though he no longer needs to don one for his walks from Tuesday (March 29), the 38-year-old said he would still adopt a careful approach.

"I always bring my mask along and if I see it's crowded I'll wear it," said Mr Ganesh Kumar.

"I will still continue doing so because we still need to maintain (caution) for a couple of months even with the new measures."

The wearing of masks in outdoor settings will soon be optional, as part of several key changes to measures implemented in the fight against Covid-19. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced these moves on Thursday (March 24) as Singapore gears towards a new phase of living with the virus.

Individuals, however, are encouraged to still wear their masks even when outdoors for personal protection and to protect others, especially in crowded areas, said the multi-ministry taskforce.

Indoor places refer to all buildings and spaces with clearly defined entrances and exits, such as offices, malls and public transportation. This also includes hawker centres and coffee shops.

Places that are sheltered but with open access generally, such as Housing Board void decks, bus stops, and naturally ventilated bus interchanges, are regarded as outdoor areas.

In addition to making masks optional outdoors, there were also changes to guidelines for safe distancing. While safe distancing is no longer required between individuals or groups for mask-on settings - now up to 10, from five previously - there is still the need for 1 metre spacing between those in mask-off situations.

The taskforce added there is still a need to guard against gathering of big crowds, even if they have their masks on, and therefore will continue to impose capacity limits.

Punggol resident Mr Chua - who would only give his surname - welcomed the no-mask rule and believes others will continue to behave responsibly.

"I would say that 90 per cent of us know what to do and what not to do (in terms of being socially responsible)," said the 40-year-old, who works in shipping.

Others, like senior executive Farah Aqilah, welcomed the change but added: "I think it will take time before I get used to it. We've worn masks everywhere for so long now that I tend to feel uncomfortable without it in most public places, as I feel too exposed."