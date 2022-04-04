Removal of historical boundary markers from Dover Forest raises concerns

SINGAPORE - They were removed for safekeeping, treatment and possibly public education, but the decision to extract two historical boundary markers found in Dover Forest has raised eyebrows among some heritage enthusiasts here.

In November last year and February this year, the National Heritage Board (NHB) announced that it had removed and added them to the national collection.

One belonged to Straits Chinese merchant Tan Kim Seng while the other was owned by Teochew businessman Sim Liang Whang. The land they were found on belongs to the state.

Amateur historian Walter Lim, 58, told The Straits Times that he feels extracting the markers is not the best way to preserve them, as removing them from their context renders them less meaningful.

Echoing his sentiments, architectural historian Yeo Kang Shua, 46, said that as a general principle for heritage conservation, every effort should be made to ensure that conservation of a heritage asset is carried out in its original location except in extenuating circumstances, such as when redevelopment makes it impossible to keep the asset on site.

"This is preferred over ex-situ conservation or relocation because the context or surroundings of heritage assets are linked to their significance," he added.

"In the case of boundary markers, they are inextricably tied to the land."

NHB said in a statement to ST that it considered the markers' historical significance, physical condition and "the best way to safeguard them" before they were extracted.

"In fact, the exposed (Tan Kim Seng) marker was deteriorating due to erosion and subject to possible vandalism," it added.

It noted that before objects are accessioned to the national collection, they are assessed on a case-by-case basis, with factors such as their significance and value, how they would help tell the Singapore story, and whether there are similar objects in the collection taken into consideration.

"The objects must also complement the collecting strategies of our museums and heritage institutions, and be suitable for public display," said NHB, which has put Sim's marker on display at the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall.

Mr Lim suggested that the authorities could record the positions of known historical boundary markers to ensure they do not become lost during future redevelopment projects.

Those that are deemed more valuable could have educational signboards erected next to them, and be included in existing heritage trails, he said.

"Removing and keeping the markers in the museum as a preservation method should be a last resort," he added.

Another concern raised by observers was the removal of "live" markers, which refers to markers that continue to mark present-day land lots. When such a marker is removed, the law states that the chief surveyor may require it to be replaced.

Of the two extracted markers, Tan's marker was still in use, demarcating the boundary of a land lot belonging to the state. NHB obtained the chief surveyor's approval for its extraction.