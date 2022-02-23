The man who went by four names: NHB pieces together clues to unveil historic boundary marker

SINGAPORE - It was a veritable cat's cradle, comprising a man who went by four names, a membership register containing 250 people and a land deed from the 1910s.

At its heart: A mysterious rock found completely buried in Dover Forest, discovered by chance by the National Heritage Board (NHB) crew in October last year.

On Wednesday (Feb 23), NHB unveiled the historic 26kg granite boundary marker, measuring 82cm by 17cm by 14cm.

Though it was well known that such markers were used in colonial times to delineate territory, it took two months for researchers to establish its origins.

Consulting English and Chinese sources, they traced it back to Teochew businessman and community leader Sim Liang Whang, an early 20th-century Singapore-branch treasurer of the Chinese revolutionary society Tongmenghui, founded in 1904 to replace the Qing monarchy with a Chinese republican government.

Though Sim's name is not as well known as pioneers like Lim Boon Keng and Lim Nee Soon, he was co-founder of such institutions as the Sze Hai Tong Banking and Insurance Company, which was later renamed Four Seas Communications Bank and then merged with OCBC Bank.

The project rejuvenated research around a relatively unknown leader in the early Singaporean Chinese community, said Mr Alvin Tan, deputy chief executive of NHB's policy and community.

"The find was completely serendipitous. The marker was completely buried and lying horizontally," he said of the chance find. "It is the only artefact associated with the Chinese pioneer that we currently have."

Called the Teck Kee boundary marker after Sim's dialect name, it is the second boundary marker that the NHB has announced in four months.

The previous one, unveiled to the public in November, had belonged to philanthropist Tan Kim Seng.

The NHB team had set out to retrieve it from Dover Forest on Oct 27, but ended up also unearthing the Teck Kee marker during the same dig, although sparse information about it led NHB to delay announcing the find until it was surer of its origins.

"We didn't want to announce it (in October) because we did not want to just tell the public that we found something. We needed time to find out who the marker belonged to," Mr Tan said.