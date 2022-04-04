Origin of historical boundary marker found near Adam Drive puzzles researchers

SINGAPORE - A historical boundary marker found near Adam Drive could shed light on the area's history prior to World War II, when it was part of the British Sime Road Camp.

It was discovered last August by Mr Raymond Goh, 58, a pharmacist, along with Mr Peter Pak, 49, an IT project manager, and Mr Soh Ah Beng, 58, a cemetery caretaker.

The marker resembles two that were extracted by the National Heritage Board (NHB) from Dover Forest last October.

Mr Goh, along with his brother Charles, 54, a safety officer, are well known in the heritage community as tomb hunters.

Mr Raymond Goh told The Straits Times he had stumbled upon the marker last year while exploring the area with his friends.

The rectangular marker is about 17cm wide and about 11cm thick. Its exposed surfaces are about 42cm high. On two sides, the marker bears the Chinese characters "Jin Mei Jie", indicating that it was used to demarcate the boundary of land relating to an entity named "Jin Mei", or "Gim Bee" in Hokkien.

However, identifying the marker's original owner has thus far proven to be a challenge for the Goh brothers, who purchased historical documents from the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) to dig deeper into the history of the land surrounding the marker.

To deduce the marker's original owner, the brothers have attempted to eliminate possibilities.

Based on their research, the marker lies between two plots of land, of which one, spanning about 14ha, was bought by Chinese merchant Lim Leack from the East India Company in 1858.

The Goh brothers had known about Lim's ownership of the land around Adam Drive and Sime Road prior to stumbling upon the marker. They had researched the area after they were approached by Mr Lim Soon Hoe - a sixth-generation descendant of the merchant - to identify a land plot mentioned in a legal document dated 1935.

Mr Lim, 62, retrieved this document in 2012 from the National Archives of Singapore while researching his family's history.

The other plot was bought by three persons from the Ong clan in 1872 from Wee Hee, a Chinese businessman.

A decade later in 1882, the British government introduced the Landmarks Ordinance, requiring landowners to install boundary markers to demarcate the extent of their land.

Mr Raymond Goh said the Ong clan's land, which was eventually used as a cemetery, was known as Seh Ong cemetery or Tai Yuan Shan to the Chinese.

Graves belonging to ancestors of the Ong clan still lie on this site, including on land in Adam Drive near the Gim Bee marker.