Some MPs switch to online Meet-the-People Sessions due to spike in Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE - Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS) in some areas here will be done virtually instead of in person, in the light of the spike in locally transmitted Covid-19 cases.

In a Facebook post, Mr Alvin Tan, MP for Moulmein-Cairnhill in Tanjong Pagar GRC, on Sunday (May 2) said that he and his team are "pausing" their physical MPS until further notice.

"We are tightening our safety management measures due to the recent rise in community cases," said Mr Tan, who is Minister of State for Trade and Industry as well as for Culture, Community and Youth.

Residents can contact his team via e-mail, WhatsApp or phone, he added.

Similarly, East Coast GRC MP Tan Kiat How, who looks after the Kampong Chai Chee (KCC) ward, posted on Facebook on Sunday that he will also be suspending physical MPS, and will work with his residents through online channels.

"Due to the recent rise in Covid-19 community cases, the KCC PAP branch will suspend physical Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS) with immediate effect, till the situation stabilises," said Mr Tan Kiat How, who is Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of National Development.

Singapore has tightened measures due to a spike in cases in the community and the emergence of new clusters over the past week.

On Sunday, it reported 14 new Covid-19 community cases.