14 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, 11 are linked to TTSH cluster

SINGAPORE - There were 39 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunday (May 2), taking Singapore's total to 61,218.

Of these, 14 are from the community and there are none from the workers' dorms.

Eleven of the patients from the community have been linked to the nurse at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and were detected from the testing of patients and staff at the hospital.

In total, there are 27 cases linked to the TTSH cluster so far. It is the largest of nine active clusters in Singapore.

There were also 25 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices (SHN) on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these, 10 are Singaporeans or permanent residents (PR) and three are foreign domestic workers.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.