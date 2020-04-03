What are the essential services that will remain open amid stricter Covid-19 measures in Singapore

SINGAPORE - From next Tuesday (April 7), most workplaces and retail outlets - except for those in key economic sectors and essential services - will be closed, as Singapore adopts stricter safe distancing measures to stem the transmission of Covid-19.

Here are some services that will remain open during this period. The public can visit the GoBusiness website for the full, updated list.

Health and social services

- Acute hospitals, including offsite specialist clinics and offsite ambulatory surgical centres, as well as community hospitals

- Primary care services, such as polyclinics and private sector primary care services, non-elective and urgent/emergency dental services, renal dialysis centres

- TCM clinics (for consultation and drug dispensary services only), physiotherapy and chiropractice

- Community care services

- Essential supporting services, including blood services, laboratories and radiological services, research related to Covid-19, pharmacies, disease surveillance and response services, medical and patient transport, provision of medical items, personal care items, and TCM medical halls

- Selected care services for students such as those in pre-schools, student care centres and special education schools (including for children of essential services workers)

Food

- Food supply, including food and food ingredient production, food manufacturing, food processing, abattoirs/slaughterhouses, importers and traders, food logistics, cold stores, warehouses

- Supermarkets, convenience stores, grocery retailers, wholesale markets, wet markets

-F&B outlets, including hawker centres, coffee shops, food courts, restaurants, fast food (for takeaway and delivery orders only) and their supporting operations, such as central kitchens

- Food caterers

- Food delivery services

Others

- Selected hotels, serviced apartments, dormitories, hostels, including those supporting stay-home notices. Hotels must close all on-site recreational facilities and F&B facilities may remain open only for takeaway or delivery.

- Online retail and related supply chains

- Hairdressing and barber services, for provision of basic haircut services only

- Optician services and sale of optical products

- Plumbers, electricians, gas pipe repairers and locksmiths for emergency household services only

- Vehicle recovery and repair services for emergency vehicle services only

- Hardware stores

- Repair of consumer electronics, and household appliances

- Laundry services for essential services

- Veterinary services

- Selected face-to-face continuing education and training for job placement needs or for severely affected economic sectors

- Pet supplies stores for provision of animal feed. No grooming or leisure activities allowed

Transportation

- Air traffic control, airport operations, air transport services, runway enhancement and maintenance

- Shipping, shipping-related services, safety and navigation services, port and terminal operations, port marine service

- Provision of public transport services, including key supporting services and suppliers

- Monitoring and management of traffic and road operations

- Provision of point-to-point transport services, including taxis, private hire cars

Banking and finance

- Services relating to maintenance of monetary and financial stability

- Currency issuance, services relating to cash management and payments for the Government

- Banking services, such as cash withdrawal and deposits, lending and related processing, treasury management, payments and funds transfers

- Insurance services, such as claims servicing, policy renewal and servicing, policy inception, insurance broking, financial advisory