Six people found to have Covid-19 after testing operations at Jurong West Central

SINGAPORE - Six people have tested positive for Covid-19 following testing operations at Block 695 Jurong West Central 1, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Aug 18).

Another 480 residents in the block tested negative for the disease in mandatory testing that ended on Tuesday.

The testing exercise followed the detection of 14 Covid-19 cases from six households in the block, as reported by the ministry on Monday.

Over at Blocks 52 and 53 Chin Swee Road, all 653 residents and owners and staff from commercial units there tested negative for Covid-19 in testing operations that were completed on Sunday.

Similarly, no cases of infection were found among residents at Blocks 3 and 9 Jalan Kukoh and those working in commercial units in these blocks, in testing operations that wrapped up on Monday.

Including staff and cleaners working at Jalan Kukoh Food Centre on the same day, 770 people were tested in the exercise.

Last Saturday, 15 Covid-19 cases were detected across three Housing Board blocks in Chin Swee Road and Jalan Kukoh.