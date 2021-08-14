15 Covid-19 cases found in 3 HDB blocks in Chin Swee Road and Jalan Kukoh; mandatory testing for residents

SINGAPORE - A total of 15 Covid-19 cases have been detected in three Housing Board blocks in Chin Swee Road and Jalan Kukoh, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (Aug 14).

It is investigating likely Covid-19 transmission at 52 and 53 Chin Swee Road, and 3 and 9 Jalan Kukoh, which are across the road.

MOH will therefore conduct mandatory testing for all residents, shop owners and staff at these blocks.

It said: "As an added precautionary measure, mandatory Covid-19 testing will also be conducted for all staff and cleaners working at Jalan Kukoh Food Centre (1 Jalan Kukoh)."

So far, five cases have been detected in two households at 52 Chin Swee Road.

Another three cases were detected in three households at 3 Jalan Kukoh and seven cases were detected in four households at 9 Jalan Kukoh.

MOH said investigations are ongoing to determine linkages and the source of transmission.

Mandatory testing will be conducted on Sunday between 9am and 4pm at the void deck between 51 and 53 Chin Swee Road.

Testing will also be conducted from Sunday to Monday between 9am and 4pm at the level 4 void deck of 9 Jalan Kukoh.

MOH added testing was optional for those who have tested negative for Covid-19 infection from Aug 11.

All residents are to bring along their NRIC for identification purposes.

Leaflets have been distributed and SMS notifications have been sent to residents to provide them more information.

Residents are reminded to keep to their appointment time and are also advised to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

Those who are still awaiting their test results are advised to minimise social interactions as much as possible.