Mandatory Covid-19 testing for residents of Block 695 Jurong West Central 1 after 14 cases found

SINGAPORE - A total of 14 Covid-19 cases have been detected in six households living at Block 695 Jurong West Central 1, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Aug 16).

The ministry will thus conduct mandatory testing for all residents of the HDB block on Tuesday to uncover community infection cases.

This will take place between 9am and 4pm at the void deck of the housing block.

Investigations are ongoing to determine linkages and the source of transmission, said MOH.

The ministry added that testing is optional for those who have tested negative for Covid-19 infection since last Friday.

All residents are to bring along their NRICs for identification and keep to their appointment time, it added.

Leaflets have been distributed and SMS notifications sent to residents to give them more information.

Said MOH: "Those who are still awaiting their test results are advised to minimise social interactions as much as possible. They should continue to monitor their health and seek immediate medical attention if they feel unwell."

This latest round of community surveillance testing comes after MOH announced on Aug 14 that it was investigating likely Covid-19 transmission in three Housing Board blocks in Chin Swee Road and Jalan Kukoh. A total of 15 Covid-19 cases were detected in the area.