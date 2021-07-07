TraceTogether check-in will be back in supermarkets from July 21

SINGAPORE - TraceTogether-only SafeEntry and SafeEntry Gateway check-in requirements will be re-introduced at supermarkets, taking effect from July 21.

These new requirements apply to supermarkets located within TraceTogether only SafeEntry buildings with the same operating hours, the Covid-19 multi ministry taskforce said on Wednesday (July 7).

This is due to the high volume of patrons in supermarkets, which increases the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

This new requirement will help with more targeted contact tracing for individuals who have overlapping visits with infected people in indoor buildings, said the Health Ministry.

The SafeEntry Gateway is a check-in method that allows individuals to check in more quickly and seamlessly. The user checks in by putting the TraceTogether (TT) Token or App close to the gateway.

Other supermarkets, such as standalone supermarkets, that have been implementing TraceTogether-only SafeEntry and SafeEntry Gateway check-ins, will continue to do so.

"We encourage all members of public to comply with SafeEntry check-in requirements and to carry their TraceTogether (TT) token or keep their TT App active to facilitate contact tracing, and help protect themselves and their loved ones," the ministry said.