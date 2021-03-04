Singaporeans strongly advised to leave Myanmar: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

SINGAPORE - The Singapore government on Thursday (March 4) urged its citizens currently in Myanmar to leave the protest-riven country as soon as they can.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) also asks Singaporeans to avoid travelling to Myanmar where civilians protesting the Feb 1 military coup have clashed with security forces across the country.

"In view of the rapidly escalating clashes between protesters and the Myanmar security forces and increasing number of civilian casualties in Myanmar, Singaporeans are strongly advised to defer all travel to Myanmar at this time," said the MFA.

"Singaporeans currently in Myanmar should also consider leaving as soon as they can by commercial means while it is still possible to do so."

The MFA said Singaporeans who choose to remain in Myanmar are strongly advised to remain indoors as far as possible and avoid unnecessary travel, in particular to areas where protests are occurring. Singaporeans are also reminded to remain vigilant and monitor local news closely.

Singaporeans in Myanmar are urged to immediately eRegister at this website to enable the MFA and the Singapore Embassy in Yangon to stay in touch with them and render the necessary consular assistance in case of emergencies.

Those who are in need of consular assistance while in Myanmar should contact the Singapore Embassy in Yangon or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Yangon

238 Dhamazedi Road, Bahan Township, Yangon, Republic of the Union of Myanmar

Tel: +95-1-9-559-001

Emergency Tel (after hours): +95-9-250-863-840

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: 6379 8800, 6379 8855

Fax: 6476 7302