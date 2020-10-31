Singapore strongly condemns terrorist attack at church in Nice

SINGAPORE - Singapore strongly condemns the terrorist attack at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Nice in the south of France on Oct 29, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Saturday (Oct 31).

"It had resulted in the death and injury of innocent people in a place of worship. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and wish the injured a swift recovery," said the MFA of the knife attack that beheaded a woman and killed two others.

The suspected attacker, a 21-year-old Tunisian immigrant who had recently arrived in France was shot before taken away by the police.

"There can be no justification for such attacks against innocent civilians. Singapore has a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of violence and extremism," MFA added.

The French government has raised the national security alert to its highest level following the knife attack that occurred about two weeks after a school teacher in a Paris suburb was beheaded by an 18-year-old attacker who was reportedly incensed by the teacher showing a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad in class.

"Security measures and surveillance can be expected to be reinforced. Singaporeans in France are advised to remain vigilant and follow the advice of local authorities," MFA said.

For consular assistance, Singaporeans can contact the Singapore Embassy in Paris or MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore Embassy in Paris:

Tel: +33-1-56796800

E-mail: singemb_par@mfa.sg

MFA duty office (24 hours)

Tel: +65-6379-8800/8855

E-mail: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg