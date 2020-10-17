Man stabbed in the throat in Paris suburb, suspect shot by police

PARIS (REUTERS, AFP) - A man died after being stabbed in the throat in the Paris suburb of Conflans St Honorine and the attacker has been shot, a French police source said on Friday (Oct 16).

The attack happened at around 5pm (1500 GMT) near a school in Conflans Saint-Honorine, a western suburb of the French capital.

The attacker was severely injured after being shot by police in a neighbouring town, sources close to the investigations said.

France's anti-terror prosecutor PNAT says it is investigating the incident.

This story is developing.