Three dead in knife attack in French church, woman beheaded

French tactical police enter to search the basilica as forensics officers wait outside after a knife attack in Nice, France..
French tactical police enter to search the basilica as forensics officers wait outside after a knife attack in Nice, France..PHOTO: AFP
Police officers secure the area after a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France.
Police officers secure the area after a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France.PHOTO: REUTERS
French tactical police enter to search the church as forensics officers wait outside.
French tactical police enter to search the church as forensics officers wait outside.PHOTO: AFP
French policemen stand guard a street after a knife attack in Nice, France.
French policemen stand guard a street after a knife attack in Nice, France.PHOTO: AFP
Police officers secure the area after a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France.
Police officers secure the area after a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France.PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman kneels by a police car as she cries in the streets after a knife attack in Nice, France.
A woman kneels by a police car as she cries in the streets after a knife attack in Nice, France.PHOTO: AFP
Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi talks to Municipal Police at the site of the attack.
Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi talks to Municipal Police at the site of the attack.PHOTO: REUTERS
Police officers secure the area after a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France.
Police officers secure the area after a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France.PHOTO: REUTERS
Bystanders wait next to a police car after a knife attack in Nice, France.
Bystanders wait next to a police car after a knife attack in Nice, France.PHOTO: AFP
A security officer guards the area after a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France.
A security officer guards the area after a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France.PHOTO: REUTERS
French police officers stand at the entrance of the Notre Dame Basilica church in Nice, France.
French police officers stand at the entrance of the Notre Dame Basilica church in Nice, France.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
French police officers stand at the entrance of the Notre Dame Basilica church in Nice, France.
French police officers stand at the entrance of the Notre Dame Basilica church in Nice, France.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
French police officers stand at a security perimeter following a knife attack at the Notre Dame Basilica church in Nice, France.
French police officers stand at a security perimeter following a knife attack at the Notre Dame Basilica church in Nice, France.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Security forces guard the area after a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France.
Security forces guard the area after a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France.PHOTO: REUTERS
French policemen and soldiers stand guard a street after a knife attack in Nice, France.
French policemen and soldiers stand guard a street after a knife attack in Nice, France.PHOTO: AFP
  • Updated
    34 sec ago
  • Published
    1 hour ago

NICE (REUTERS) - An attacker with a knife killed three people, including a woman who was decapitated, at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday (Oct 29), police said, in an incident the city’s mayor described as terrorism. 

Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Twitter the knife attack had happened in or near the city’s Notre Dame church and that police had detained the attacker. 

Police said three people were confirmed to have died in the attack and several were injured. 

A police source said a woman was decapitated.

French politician Marine Le Pen also spoke of a decapitation having occurred in the attack. 

The attack comes while France is still reeling from the beheading earlier this month of French middle school teacher Samuel Paty by a man of Chechen origin. 

The attacker had said he wanted to punish Mr Paty for showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a civics lesson. 

It was not immediately clear what the motive was for the Nice attack, or if there was any connection to the cartoons, which Muslims consider to be blasphemous. 

Since Mr Paty’s killing, French officials – backed by many ordinary citizens – have re-asserted the right to display the cartoons, and the images have been widely displayed at marches in solidarity with the killed teacher. 

That has prompted an outpouring of anger in parts of the Muslim world, with some governments accusing French leader Emmanuel Macron of pursuing an anti-Islam agenda.

More on this topic

 
 
Topics: 