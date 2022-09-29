Singapore signs agreements with US, UK to make flights greener

SINGAPORE - The Republic will work more closely with the United States and Britain to make flights more environmentally friendly under two agreements signed on the sidelines of the ongoing International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) assembly in Montreal, Canada.

With the US, a memorandum of cooperation signed on Wednesday will have the two countries working together on the research and trial of aviation fuels made from biofeeds.

They will also encourage travellers to fly on more sustainably powered flights, which could cost more. A green lane between the two countries more than 15,000km apart could be set up, with Singapore and the US pledging to study its commercial viability.

On the same day, a memorandum of understanding was also signed with Britain to include environment protection as a new area of collaboration.

It is an update of the Open Skies Agreement signed before Brexit in 2020, and so also contains changes to reflect Britain's separation from the European Union.

Where previously any EU-based airline could apply to use the traffic rights granted by Singapore to Britain - such as operating unlimited services to Singapore - only Britain-based airlines will now be able to do so.

All airlines with existing operating authorisations will not be affected.

The agreements were signed by Transport Minister S. Iswaran, with US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and British Secretary of State for Transport Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

As passenger traffic recovers quickly from the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic, governments are turning their attention back to reducing flights' carbon emissions.

The annual ICAO assembly is a platform for multilateral cooperation and allows for transport ministers to meet.

Mr Iswaran met his counterparts from Barbados, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, France, Ghana, India, Kiribati, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Saudi Arabia, Tonga and Zambia.

Also in Canada with him is Senior Minister of State for Transport and Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor, who met representatives from Belize, Ethiopia and South Korea.

Mr Iswaran said both agreements signal Singapore's continued commitment to cleaner aviation, which is shared by the signatories.