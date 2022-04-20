Green lanes for flights powered by sustainable fuels to be studied by S'pore and New Zealand

SINGAPORE - Flights powered by sustainable aviation fuels could ply routes between Singapore and New Zealand under a new "green lane" scheme.

The two countries will look into the scale, costs and technical viabilities of developing such green lanes, so as to encourage the gradual uptake of such flights by travellers.

This is among the initiatives stated in a memorandum of arrangement on sustainable aviation signed by both countries on Wednesday (April 20).

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore Transport Minister S. Iswaran witnessed the signing at Jewel Changi Airport.

Ms Ardern arrived in Singapore on Monday for a three-day visit. This is her first overseas visit since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singapore and New Zealand said in a joint statement on the arrangement that they will collaborate in four key areas - policy and regulation, industry development, future infrastructure planning and provision, and workforce transformation.

Both countries will work together to advance the viability of sustainable aviation fuels. They will also look to facilitate the development of other sustainable fuels such as hydrogen, and their related supply chains in the Asia-Pacific region.

The arrangement is one of the first initiatives under the new Climate Change and Green Economy Pillar under the existing Singapore-New Zealand Enhanced Partnership.

Explaining the need for partnerships on aviation sustainability, Mr Iswaran, who is also Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, said carbon emissions by the global aviation sector could more than double by 2050 from 2019 levels.

"This is clearly not tenable neither for the sector, nor for its wide range of climate-conscious stakeholders."

It is also not viable for small, open economies like Singapore and New Zealand to moderate air travel demand in order to reduce emissions, he added.

Low-carbon alternatives. such as sustainable aviation fuels, are expensive and global volumes are low owing to limited pathways and raw materials.

Thus, Singapore has to work with stakeholders across the industry and across national boundaries to tackle these challenges, he added.